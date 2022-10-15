At the mercy of gold traffickers and the military, indigenous venezuelans fight to defend their territories

Indigenous people from Bolívar, Amazonas and Delta Amacuro States, in southern Venezuela, have focused their struggle on the factors that disturb their culture and territories: gold smugglers, armed groups and the military of Maduro’s regime.

By Correspondent La Patilla.-

“The struggle of the indigenous peoples of Venezuela continues to be tainted by gold, forced displacement, pollution and violence thanks to the penetration of mining in their territories,” said the NGO “Kapé Kapé”.

The message was broadcast on the occasion of October 12th, but the organization stressed that the fierce battle of the tribes in Venezuela is valid at any time of the year.

“At least five protected areas are already being deforested by illegal mining activities. Another area of important natural wealth is Ikabarú, located in the Gran Sabana Municipality, between Bolívar and Amazonas states. Currently their indigenous communities are being invaded by illegal gold miners,” revealed the indigenous protection group.

It should be noted that the latest data released by the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela revealed, once again, the prevailing panorama of widespread violence in the Orinoco Mining Arc (AMO).

The international organization’s report stated that state and non-state actors have committed violations against the local population in the struggle to control the mining areas. These include arbitrary deprivation of life (euphemism for murder), disappearances, extortion, corporal punishment, and sexual and gender-based violence.

A whole cocktail of crimes in which, according to the document, the Venezuelan State is involved.

“In this scenario, where the violation of civil and human rights is part of everyday life, Venezuelan indigenous peoples have been dragged into new and bloodier patterns of violation of their rights. The murder of four Yanomami indigenous people in March of this year is a tragic reflection of the tensions, abuses and violations of the rights of indigenous peoples as a result of the mining activity installed among their villages,” stated Kapé Kapé.

It is worth saying that in 2021, the aforementioned NGO issued a report entitled “Violation of Human Rights in Indigenous Communities”, which highlighted how mining violence has spread in the states of Bolívar, Amazonas and Delta Amacuro.

According to this study, the Yekuana, Sanemá, Pemón, Wottuja, Piapoco, Jivi, Kariña and Warao are the tribes most affected by the mining invasion.

However, Maduro’s regime and the irregular armed groups, far from acknowledging the violence and retreating, seem to be advancing.

“The death of Virgilio Trujillo, in Amazonas, has strengthened the struggle of these communities, organizations and leaders against mining and all its negative effects on the culture, health, economy and territoriality of indigenous peoples, especially those who live in territories with mining potential,” argued the NGO.

So far this year, at least 8 indigenous people have died in conflicts related to the presence of armed groups in indigenous territories.