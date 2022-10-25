Temblor de magnitud 5,1 alarmó a habitantes de California (VIDEO)

Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Un sismo de magnitud 5,1 se registró en Seven Trees, cerca de San José, en California, reporta el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos?? (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

Por CNN

La información preliminar del USGS dice que el temblor estaba a 6,9 km de profundidad y tembló alrededor de las 11:42 a.m. (hora del Pacífico).

“Se pueden esperar temblores adicionales por réplicas en la región. Continuamos monitoreando esta región”, tuiteó el Servicio Geológico de California.

A prelim. M5.1 earthquake has occurred in east of San Jose. Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this region. Check back for additional information. #SanJose #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ykizkyndKT

— California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) October 25, 2022