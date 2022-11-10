Venezuela, Colombia resume flights after 2-yr hiatus

Venezuela and Colombia have resumed flights for the first time in two years as the neighbouring nations continue to improve their ties and promote economic and trade cooperation.

Nov 08, 2022

The flight on Monday by Turpial Airlines from Caracas to Bogota is the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Another flight is scheduled from Bogota to Caracas on Wednesday.

Monday’s development almost a week after the Presidents of the two country’s met on November 1.

This was the first visit by a Colombian head of state to Venezuela since 2016.

Caracas severed diplomatic relations with Bogota on February 23, 2019 after the government of then Colombian President Ivan Duque recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president.

Duque had also accused Venezuela of backing rebel groups operating along the countries’ 2,200 km shared border.

After Gustavo Petro succeeded Duque in August this year, he signaled a shift in foreign policy towards Venezuela, and Caracas expressed its willingness to restore ties.

The two countries restored full diplomatic relations later that month, reopening border crossings and sending ambassadors to each other’s capitals.

The border between Venezuela and Colombia was formally reopened on September 26.

