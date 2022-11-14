Alert the presence of African snails in various sectors of Altagracia de Orituco

In several sectors of Altagracia de Ortiuco, in the José Tadeo Monagas Municipality of Guárico State, people have been warned about the presence of African snails, which have appeared in various states of the country during this rainy season.

By La Patilla

Nov 13, 2022

In areas such as Camoruquito, Guaiqueries and even in the town’s Plaza Bolívar, this snail species has been sighted, which according to experts can be a carrier of parasites and serious diseases such as meningitis and encephalitis.

Dr. Gracitana Marianella Ytriago urged parents to be vigilant so that children do not come into contact with this mollusk, since its slime is the main contaminant.

“We shouldn’t step on them either because the slime remains and if that snail is contaminated, bacteria can stay on the sole of the shoe. If you go home and carry the remains, especially those of us who have small children who crawl, they can be affected, as well as ourselves or pets,” she stated.

Similarly, she Ytriago said that the mollusk reproduces quickly, so she invited the public to eliminate them using gloves and face masks so as not to be exposed to their toxins.

She recommended using salt when the snails are grouped together, since it absorbs all the water in their bodies, causing their death. This occurs because the body of the specimen is made up mostly of liquid.

In case of sighting large groups of African snails, it is advisable to contact government agencies or NGOs related to the environment to avoid its proliferation in the communities.

…

…