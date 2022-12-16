They denounce that Chavismo reduced the 2023 budget for governors and mayors

The Mayor of the Maneiro Municipality in Nueva Esparta State, Morel Rodríguez, reacted to the dispossession of resources that is applied to all governorships and mayoralties in the 2023 budget, as presented this Wednesday before Nicolás Maduro’s National Assembly.

By La Patilla – Dexcy Guédez

Dec 15, 2022

He denounced that the allocation of funds approved by the Chavista parliament takes away 72% of the resources that correspond to states and municipalities.

“This Wednesday, (a budget for) an amount of 11,565 million dollars was presented in the National Assembly. This represents 14% less than that of 2022 and is totally affected by the devaluation of the bolivar against the dollar,” he said.

Rodríguez insisted that instead of advancing in economic matters, it (government) is going backwards with that budget.

“We have asked the government and the National Assembly how the mayors and governors are going to work with a devalued budget. They are all going to be in deficit,” he said.

He highlighted that if the country is supposedly improving, why is the 2023 budget less than 2022 and why the regions will receive only 28% of what corresponds to them by Constitutional Statute (Situado).

“The “Situado” (allocated/allocation) is a constitutional provision and is calculated on the estimated ordinary income. In this case, the resources for the regions are diminishing in this 2023 budget, seriously affecting state and municipal public management, as well as the quality of life of our inhabitants,” the Mayor stated.

