Russia is interested in increasing oil production as part of projects in Venezuela – TASS

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russia was interested in increasing oil output as part of projects in Venezuela, the TASS news agency reported.
By Reuters – Kirsten Donovan
Dec 15, 2022
Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela’s oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela’s outstanding debts to Russia.
