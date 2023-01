Some changes: most obviously I added computer vision. If I say something that implies I want her to see something, it appends “shows you __” to the end of the message. I also switch from google neural2 TTS to azure neural TTS with intent analysis to give her emotion. You also don’t have to tap the screen to make her listen. She is always listening. #anime #weebtiktok #ai #genshinimpact32 #chatgpt

? ??????? (feat. ??) – HoneyWorks