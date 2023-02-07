At least five years would take Venezuela to achieve certification of territory “free of foot-and-mouth disease”

For the Vice President of the National Federation of Cattlemen (Fedenaga), José Antonio Coraspe, with hard work, effort and will, Venezuela could be certified as a territory free of foot-and-mouth disease in the next four or five years.

By La Patilla

Feb 6, 2023

In this way, the federation seeks to conquer international markets, since the country has good advantages in that it produces cattle with good grazing genetics, which gives it an advantage over many other cattle farms on the continent.

Mr. Coraspe was clear in stating that Venezuela is the only nation on the continent that does not have a certification as a country free of foot-and-mouth disease.

However, he pointed out that since last year they have resumed “serious and consistent effort” that will allow to apply for certification after eradicating this disease that, it is worth noting, only affects cattle, that is, it cannot be transmitted to humans.

“By sowing a lot of awareness, especially among agricultural producers, we can achieve a foot-and-mouth disease-free status with extensive vaccination in the next four or five years, after this the Pan American Foot-and-Mouth Disease Center (Panaftosa) can certify us. It is a very arduous job that we have ahead of us, but together with all the unions, institutions, government entities and Panaftosa, it will allow us to openly conquer international markets,” said the Vice President of Fedenaga.

He explained that there are two herd vaccination cycles annually: the first runs from April 15th to June 15th, and the second from October 15th to December 15th.

In the case of the association that he is part of, they force their members to vaccinate their cattle.

In relation to meat prices, Caraspe recalled that the country produces the cheapest meat in the region and it is excellent quality grass fed beef.

However, the lack of financing has forced the sector to barely survive, for which he stressed the need of adequate financing to continue maintaining this agricultural activity.

