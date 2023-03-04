VIDEOS: Otro tren de carga descarrila en Ohio y provoca emergencia

Un tren de carga ha descarrilado este sábado en el condado de Clark, en el estado estadounidense de Ohio.

Por: RT

Las autoridades han cerrado el tráfico en un tramo de la vía cercana al lugar del accidente.

De momento, se desconoce qué tipo de cargamento se transportaba en los vagones.