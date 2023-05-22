Latest border figures show 56 percent drop in encounters following lift of Title 42

Posteado en:  USA, Venezuelan News in English
Photo: The Hill

 

Border encounters continue to hover at about half of what they were before the lifting of Title 42, Biden administration officials said Wednesday, a significant drop following the rescission of a policy that effectively barred asylum seekers.

By The Hill –  Rebecca Beitsch

May 17, 2023

“Since May 12, the U.S. Border Patrol has experienced a steady decrease in daily encounters,” Blas Nuñez-Neto, chief operating officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said on a call Wednesday with reporters.

Read More: The Hill – Latest border figures show 56 percent drop in encounters following lift of Title 42

La Patilla in English