Danger: gully threatens to swallow three houses in a community in San Félix (IMAGES)

Three houses in the UD-146 sector in San Félix, Bolívar State, are at risk after a new gully formed in byway 29 of the community.

Pableysa Ostos // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Those affected pointed out that the problem is not new. More than two years ago, the obstruction of a sewage pipe that is located on 29th street and that connects with the byway was created a scour bid enough that when it rains it floods the houses.

As pointed out by Nidia Tablante, representative of the Elam Navas Communal Council, the situation worsened with the rainstorm that occurred on the night of June 27th.

“One of the neighbors noticed the erosion scour when he noticed that his vehicle was sinking. We are worried because if it rains again the ground may continue to give way,” she said.

Alexis Vásquez, comptroller of the Elam Navas Communal Council, pointed out that they have gone to all the competent instances of both the Caroní Mayor’s Office and the Bolívar State Governor’s Office but have not received a response.

He pointed out that they have also made about 10 reports through VenAPP.

“The Caroní Civil Protection (PC) personnel came to the scene and carried out the respective evaluations, although they have not delivered the corresponding report on the situation,” added Vásquez.

He revealed that to solve the situation they need about 110 dollars to buy each of the 8-inch pipes and they need more than one to start the repair.