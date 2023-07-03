Venezuelan students close successful M54 project in alliance with Nasa

This July 1st, was carried out the closure of the M54 projec at the facilities of “La Estancia de Paramillo” in San Cristóbal, Táchira State.

“This project is part of the results of the alliance of this institute with NASA, which began in 2017 when the first and only contact was achieved in Venezuela with the International Space Station, the astronomy club is 2 years old and we are closing the school year with the manufacture of rockets,” reported Francisco Lorenzo, professor of astronomy at the María Montessori School.

He pointed out that the students formed 7 companies of 3 members each and signed a contract with the astronomy club to make a rocket with specific characteristics.

Lorenzo highlighted that students from 4th to 5th grade participated in the project, and they received a fictitious budget, made the selection of materials and tests, and put into practice all the theoretical parts such as rocket flight, aerodynamic forces, etc.

“Montessori is the only school that has remained in an active scientific work alliance after contact with the International Space Station and in conjunction with the NASA education department, because we want to go beyond traditional education,” highlighted this devotee of the world of astronomy.

The activity featured a herbarium made by the students and stands where the projects were exhibited.

With information from press release