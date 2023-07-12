Venezuelan professor receives international recognition for his important contribution to Artificial Intelligence

On July 10, 2023, at the Internet 2.0 Conference held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, United States, where more than 200 managers and directors of various technology companies met, the retired ULA professor, Franklin Rivas Echeverría, was recognized with the “Outstanding Leadership Award” for his contribution to the field of technology with the development of Artificial Intelligence through the creation of successful relationships between companies and universities.

Jesús Quintero // Lapatilla.com Correspondent

Prof. Rivas’s main line of research and development is the applications of Artificial Intelligence in various areas, including the oil industry, healthcare, the financial sector, and education.

He has been recognized by the international magazine “Gerente” (Manager) for being part of the 100 most successful managers in Venezuela, named Senior Member of the IEEE, recognized as “Outstanding Teacher” by the Federico Santa María Technical University of Chile.

He was also recognized by the Halliburton Company for his “contributions and dedication to the development of petroleum technology.”

He is a retired professor at the Universidad de Los Andes, an active professor at the “Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador”, Ibarra Campus, MIU City University Miami, visiting professor at several universities in Latin America, the United States and Europe, Chief Research Officer at Kauel Inc (USA) and Executive Director of the Diploma in Data Science of the Technical University Federico Santa María (Chile).

This recognition to Rivas highlights the quality of Venezuelan professionals throughout the world and indicates the importance that the University of Los Andes has had in his life, where he studied and has been a professor for almost 30 years, and held management posts such as the General Coordination of the Technological Advisory, the Projects and Innovation Unit (UAPIT-ULA) and the General Coordination of the Rectorate, appointments where he began his work of linking the university sector with the industrial sectors at a national and international level.