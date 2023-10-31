VIDEO: This was the takeover of the Puente Ayala prison in the hands of Venezuelan Chavismo

At least four security rings were deployed since early Monday morning in the vicinity of the “José Antonio Anzoátegui Judicial Detention Center” in Barcelona and the agro-productive annex, an action framed within the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro operation.

El más completo resumen de noticias directo a tu correo ¡Suscríbete y entérate primero!

lapatilla.com correspondent

Starting at 5:00 in the morning, different military components and police groups took over the prison, better known as “Puente Ayala”, using helicopters, since the rear perimeter faces rural areas.

Relatives assure that the takeover was peaceful and there was no type of resistance. Unofficially, it was known that the inmate gang leader of this prison is Junior Yeguez, alias “Pata e’ queso” (aka Cheese leg/foot).

The Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, reported that: “Operation Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro in Puente Ayala 2023, Barcelona Edo Anzoátegui, advances, reinvigorating the penitentiary system, leveraged within the Great Mission Quadrants of Peace, strengthening the Peace that we have achieved in the country.”