Eighteen exotic species rescued after dismantling a clandestine zoo in Aragua State, Venezuela

A joint operation between officials of the Environmental Police Service and the Directorate of Special Actions and Tactics (DAET) of the Bolivarian National Police Corps (CPNB) has led to the dismantling of a clandestine zoo in Aragua State.

Adalberto Pérez / Correspondent lapatilla.com

During the procedure, a total of 18 exotic species that were in captivity were rescued.

The authorities who participated in the operation carried out a thorough census of the animals and insured their protection and safeguard. Among the recovered species are four capuchin monkeys, four toucans, a sparrow hawk, four royal parrots, two peacocks, three macaws and a squirrel.

The rescue was possible thanks to the joint action of the Environmental Police and the DAET, who discovered that these animals had been abandoned by a criminal gang that operated in the place.

The efforts of these authorities have prevented these exotic species from suffering further harm or falling victim to illegal trafficking.

After their rescue, the Environmental Service was responsible for moving the animals to a place where they can regain their well-being and live in a more suitable environment.

The animals rescued will be taken to the Las Delicias Zoo Foundation in the city of Maracay, where they will receive the necessary care and will be placed in spaces that resemble their natural environment.

This step is essential to guarantee their development and reintegration into the wild.