The import of new vehicles from Colombia is reactivated after 14 years of paralysis

This Monday, a lorry loaded with seven Renault brand vehicles entered through the Táchira State border, and it is expected that 10 more car hauling trucks will cross next week, thus allowing the reactivation of the transport sector with the importation of new private vehicles in Venezuela.

Anggy Polanco / Correspondent lapatilla.com

It is expected that Mazda branded vehicles will begin to enter Venezuela from Colombia in January, reported Nelson Urueña, President of the Association of Customs Auxiliaries of Táchira State.

It is worth noting that the shipment of private vehicles admitted into Venezuela this Monday corresponds to the first import of this type of merchandise in 14 years.

In fact, there is already in the capital of Táchira a good number of vehicles with Colombian license plates that have been acquired by Tachira residents, since consumers in this region after the opening of the border have seen an opportunity and have acquired a new range of vehicles in Colombia to use them in Táchira, although on the Venezuelan side there are still no clear regulations for the permanence of cars with Colombian license plates.

“We hope that all this comes to fruition and that vehicle imports begin earnest in January with all the procedures established by law, customs regulations regarding the importation of new vehicles. We hope that this will increase, perhaps with other brands, but the important thing is that it has already started,” said Urueña.

According to the Automotive Chamber (Cavenez), Venezuela in the past had a “complete and very competitive” automotive industry, which exported 118,794 vehicles to Colombia and Ecuador between 1992 and 2002, a trade that was carried out through the automobile agreement of the Andean Community (CAN), from which the Chavez government withdrew in 2006.

This year, Venezuela assembled 39 vehicles from January to September, 25% less compared to the same period in 2022, when 52 units were produced, according to data provided by Cavenez.

On the other hand, in the first nine months, 5,019 imported vehicles were sold, which represents an increase of 75% compared to the same period in 2022, when accumulated sales until September reached 2,867 units, according to Cavenez.