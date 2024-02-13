Táchira’s pharmacies in western Venezuela are in “check”

Prepárate para carnaval con la mejor información ¡Suscríbete gratis!

Officials from the Health Comptroller’s Office of Táchira State would be demanding a mandatory change from personal signature (SRL) to Anonymous Company (C.A.) within a period of three months from all pharmacy owners in this border state in the Venezuelan Andes. This could result in the closure of dozens small drugstores throughout the state.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Armando Gutiérrez, director of the Autonomous Health Comptroller Service (SACS) in Táchira State, recently held a meeting with a significant group of pharmacy owners, in which he argued that the personal signature does not have legal security, which is why he requests the change to Public Company (CA).

The request by the health authority was presented verbally during the meeting held at the San Cristóbal Futsal stadium, where no formal document was presented to support this demand of the national government, which was assured, would be carried out throughout all the country.

One of those affected, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals, commented on his concern because carrying out this type of procedure would represent an overbearing expense that could exceed up to two thousand dollars, money that most do not have.

This situation could lead to the closure of dozens of pharmacies in Táchira State, since the income these establishments does not correspond to the taxing and registration requirements of the health authorities, as these are not large chain stores, so it is estimated that more than 50 micro-entrepreneurs and family businesses in the state pharmaceutical area could be affected.

The complainant asked the national authorities to evaluate this requirement, since with the income he receives it is almost impossible for him to cover administrative expenses such as: company closure, opening of the Public Limited Company in Registry, Seniat, Mayor’s Office and Sacs, among other payments and fees.

He hopes that the national government takes these families into consideration, otherwise this would be a new blow to the economy of Táchira and dozens of families would be left without a livelihood.