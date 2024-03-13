Venezuelan robotics team triumphs once again in Italy

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

Once again the name of Venezuela and Zulia was raised high, the Venezuelan delegation Team ‘Pakupai’ made up of 14 young people from Zulia State in western Venezuela, was awarded 2nd Place for Best Robotic Design in the FIRST Tech Challenge International Championship 2024, testing their talent, creativity and ingenuity.

lapatilla.com correspondent

This competition was held in Italy from March 9th and 10th and brought together representatives from more than 20 countries.

The Pakupai team, made up of students from the Salto Ángel school from the Maracaibo Municipality will bring the prize to this “Tierra del Sol Amado” (Sun Beloved Land).

This team once more fills the country with pride in an international robotics competition.

Team Pakupai participated in the First Tech Challenge International ‘Piacenza 2024’, where they showed their ingenuity and skills with the ‘Cuspón’ prototype, receiving the award that recognizes both the aesthetic and functional design elements of their project.

In addition, these budding scientists reached the semifinal unbeaten, getting overall second in the tournament, positioning themselves among the 4 best teams in the robotics competition.

It is worth remembering that thanks to the ingenuity, intelligence and contribution of many young high school graduates to the world of Robotics, the regional government of Zulia State began professionalization courses in this area, the classes are taught at the María Calcaño Public Library.