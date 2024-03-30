Venezuelan businessmen insist that high costs of Registry and Notarial services discourage investments in Nueva Esparta

The businessmen of Nueva Esparta State ratify their concern about the impact that the Organic Law of Tax Harmonization has had on the formation of new companies or commercial companies in Nueva Esparta State.

By Dexcy Guédez//Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

José Gregorio Rodríguez, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Free Port and Production of this island state, noted that in addition to that, the number of procedures and steps through different institutions makes the process to establish a new commercial firm extremely expensive, cumbersome and unattractive.

He also pointed out that the weight of national taxes, especially taxes such as the 1% on tourism, a tribute that is earmarked to the National Anti-Drug Fund, the National Science and Technology Fund, and Sports.

“We are proposing that part of these taxes remain local and be allocated to development funds in each of the regions. That is to say, that of the proceeds, 50%, or the 25% whatever the Executive determines, can finance projects specific to the region and are not concentrated in the city of Caracas,” remarked the business leader.

Rodríguez insisted that they see it as a contradiction and something antagonistic that if you want to stimulate the economic development of a country or you want to somehow reinforce this entire network of entrepreneurs and take them after the second year to a business formalization, they must endure high costs in the initial constitution of companies or commercial companies.

“We have this matter pending with the National Executive, before whom we have been insistent in the most respectful manner that in registries and notaries, for example, the costs are excessively high for the formalization of companies,” Rodríguez stated.