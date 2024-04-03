III ATIMED Northeastern Scientific Conference: An event to strengthen medical education in Cumaná

The III ATIMED Northeastern Scientific Conference will be held in the facilities of the Nueva Toledo Suites & Hotel, located in the city of Cumaná, Sucre State, in eastern Venezuela, an event that seeks to bring together doctors and healthcare personnel to debate and update knowledge about various pathologies, uses of medications and clinical cases.

The activity, organized by the Cumanese company ATIMED C.A., will take place this Friday, April 5th, starting at 12:00 noon, and will feature the participation of specialists from Barquisimeto, Maturín, Caracas, Lechería, Valencia and the Dominican Republic.

Hypertensive Crisis, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Ischemic Equivalents, Digestive Bleeding and Vaccines in Women are some of the topics that a panel of doctors will present to the participants.

Likewise, the activity will have a closing event that will include local artists and surprise presents.

The entrance fee is 7 U.S. dollars. Those who wish to register and obtain more information about the event can visit the website www.atimedca.com

Press release