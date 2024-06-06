Oily substance spill alarms fishermen of the Neverí River in Anzoátegui State, in Eastern Venezuela

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

Neverí River fishermen reported the presence of a slick of an oily substance in the north of Anzoátegui, which affects their main work activity.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

Those who make a living from fishing in this river took a tour of the tributary, and observed the presence of this liquid from the area of the La Victoria bridge to the mouth at the Caribbean Sea.

The substance could be a remnant of the leak in the Valles del Neverí sector, which dates back to January of this year, when a 30-inch pipeline that transports Merey-type crude oil from the Tank Patio “San Tomé Office” in (Freites municipality) to the PDVSA refining complex in Puerto La Cruz (Sotillo municipality) busted.

Another possible origin of the substance, according to environmental activists, could be from the drains of the industrial zone of Barcelona, where there was an overflow of drains due to the rains of recent days.

Unofficially, it was learned that the Ministry of Ecosocialism (Minec) in Anzoátegui State is investigating the origin of the hydrocarbon spill that affects the main tributary and source of drinking water in the northern area of the state.