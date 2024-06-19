Venezuela’s regime intimidates opposition followers and seizes motorcycles in Altagracia de Orituco before the arrival of María Corina Machado

Security agency officers allegedly sent from Caracas intimidate those in charge of the sound system and the stage where opposition leader María Corina Machado will address hundreds of supporters waiting for her in Altagracia de Orituco, Monagas Municipality, Guárico state.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The complaint was published through a video on Instagram by Carlos Alberto Azuaje, who reveals a series of abuses by the state security forces.

“At this time they seized about 100 motorcycles to try to stop the avalanche that awaits María Corina in Altagracia de Orituco,” Azuaje wrote in the description of the video.

Finally, he added: “The Guaya Bridge that connects the south of Aragua with Guárico, they have taken it.”