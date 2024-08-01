Security forces deployment announced in Lara State, western Venezuela

The governor of Lara State, Adolfo Pereira, confirmed the arrest of several people supposedly involved in the acts of vandalism recorded in this region since last Monday, July 29th.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Pereira rejected these acts, including the looting of a supermarket, a fire in the Mayor’s Office of the Jiménez Municipality, damage to the Transbarca headquarters, and the burning of a crane, the headquarters of the Lara Bella y Segura Foundation, a PNB patrol unit and the PSUV headquarters in the Torres Municipality.

Although he did not specify the number of people arrested so far for these events, he mentioned that those responsible for the attack on the Transbarca headquarters were captured and have already been placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The regional leader also pointed out that all security agencies were deployed throughout the Lara State’s territory in response to these situations that have arisen in recent hours throughout Venezuela.