Mayor of Lagunillas,Venezuela: There are no causal elements against me

José “Cheo” Mosquera, Mayor of the Lagunillas municipality, said this Wednesday at the exit of a mass in thanksgiving for his release, that he went to the SEBIN (Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligancia, Bolivarian Intelligence Service) headquarters because he was summoned. He commented that this government agency carried out some investigations and he was subsequently released.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

The municipal authority reported that he immediately resumed his activities as mayor.

Mosquera was arrested on July 31st and on August 6th he was released after a rigorous process in the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN). He said he was treated well and returned to the municipality to continue working.

“I presented myself without any prior arrangement, they did the corresponding investigations and interrogation and there are no causal elements against me, and well, God is very great. I always say, with God everything, without God nothing,” he stated.

The municipal authority thanked God, his family and his fellow countrymen for their prayers and concern. He stressed that he turned the page on what happened and will continue to carry out projects for the development and peace of Lagunillas on the eastern coast of Lake Maracaibo.

The Eucharist was held in the Santa Lucía church in Ciudad Ojeda, capital of the municipality.