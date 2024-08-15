Walter Márquez: In Venezuela we are in the presence of an electoral and a judicial fraud

Walter Márquez human rights activist and defender in Táchira State, reiterated the call to Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to take action against Nicolás Maduro, in order to enforce the Rome Statute, as he claims that electoral fraud and judicial fraud have been carried out in Venezuela, after the elections of July 28th.

Luz Dary Depablos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

The lawyer also indicated that in recent weeks two frauds have been registered in the country. “The electoral fraud effected by Elvis Amoroso, who without the official records (minutes) that backed the tally of bulletin number 1 and without a resolution from all the rectors, proclaimed Maduro without showing any proof, neither digital nor manual.”

Márquez explained that the electoral system has a double control, that is, one manual and one digital, in addition to this there is a data transmission to the CNE machines in Caracas. “It is inadmissible that they talk about a hack, but the hack was to the detriment of Edmundo González and in favor of Nicolás Maduro. In order to intervene in the Cantv that transmitted from origin to destination, all transmission had to have been blocked (…) The experts in the matter point out that there was no hacking, there was only fraud. We are in the presence of a crime against humanity against popular sovereignty,” stressed Walter Márquez.

Call to the CPI

He assured that the Supreme Court of Justice of Chavismo will not be able to legally endorse something that is not supported in the polling stations. “We are witnessing an electoral fraud in the CNE and now a judicial fraud promoted by Nicolás Maduro’s subordinates, such as the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ. We cannot allow a repeat election because despite all the pressure, technically, legally and politically, they were carried out with the necessary requirements, 210,000 minutes (official records) were produced, in which 180,000 officials participated, whose copies are in the custody of Vladimir Padrino López,” he said.

“The Prosecutor of the ICC has sufficient arguments to prosecute and order the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. So many dead, so many imprisoned seem not to be enough,” he said. He also added that more than 11,580 victims have come forward. “We have trusted him, but his actions no longer seem very transparent to us,” he said, referring to Khan, who is behaving like the previous ICC Prosecutor, “covering up the violation of human rights by Maduro´s dictatorship,” he denounced.

Fraud against popular sovereignty

Márquez recalled that the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López “has intelligence information and from the National Electoral Council, which confirms the irrefutable triumph of Edmundo González as President of the Republic.”

“On election day, the Plan República made a special report to the Minister of Defense and he is the current custodian of the minutes (official records) of the more than 30,000 polling stations produced by the voting machines, also the ballot boxes where the original votes were deposited and also the original minutes (official records) that were transported by the Plan República,” detailed the human rights defender.

Regarding the publication of the United Nations report on the electoral issue in Venezuela, he believes that “it is irrefutable and incontestable and comes from a very high-level body, the United Nations is the expression of the governments of the world, therefore, the Carter Center report, the report of the electoral mission of the observers of Colombia and now of the United Nations, all agree that technically Edmundo González won and that this is a fraud against popular sovereignty.”

He also called on the governor of Táchira State, Freddy Bernal, to accept the results, in which Edmundo González quintupled Maduro in this border state. “In Táchira, Edmundo González got 82% and Maduro 16% (…) Understand that power and life are transitory, they are fleeting, but crimes against humanity are imprescriptible. Everything you do for or against, will be recorded for history and for the legal memory of the country,” he said.

Finally, he called for an end to the persecution of innocent civilians whose rights established in the Constitution and the Rome Statute are being violated.