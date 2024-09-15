“Shogun” y “The Bear” brillan: Lista de los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024

Lapatilla
Los Premios Emmy 2024 tuvieron lugar este domingo 15 de marzo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre del centro de Los Ángeles, donde las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas.
Por: Infobae
En esta 76° edición de la famosa ceremonia transmitida a nivel internacional, los candidatos con mayores nominaciones fueron shows como Sh?gun, El oso y Only Murders in the Building, todas disponibles al día de hoy vía streaming en la plataforma de Disney+.
Otras de las producciones que no se ha quedado atrás y que también destaca como una de las más sonadas es Bebé reno, la serie de Netflix creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning.
Lista completa de ganadores
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (El oso) – GANADOR
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) – GANADORA
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Programa de Competencia de Realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors – GANADOR
- The Voice
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) – GANADORA
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Tadanobu Asano (Sh?gun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – GANADOR
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Sh?gun)
- Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso) – GANADORA
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce (El oso)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso) – GANADOR
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno) – GANADOR
- Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
