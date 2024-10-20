Relatives of Venezuelan regional Deputy Eduardo Labrador to the Zulia State Assembly ask to know about his whereabouts

Stephanie Labrador, daughter of Zulia’s political leader, Eduardo Labrador, who was arrested last Friday in Zulia, asked to know where her father is being held prisoner.

Ms. Labrador asked to know the reasons why her father was arrested, to know where he is, and to provide him with the medical treatment that the university professor at LUZ (La Universidad del Zulia, Zulia’s University), who suffers from high blood pressure problems, requires to take daily.

Eduardo Labrador, is a deputy that holds the office in the Legislative Council of the state of Zulia, he was president of the legislative body during 2018.

In 2019 he left the ranks of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and joined the ‘Zulia Humana’ movement.