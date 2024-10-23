Alert for sale of donkey and horse meat in El Tigre

José Gregorio Rodríguez, President of the Municipal Slaughterhouse of Simón Rodríguez, reported that “the meat that comes without a travel permit (guía) and the usual permits from clandestine slaughterhouses, represents a risk for the population.”

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Rodríguez said that they have received complaints from consumers of horse meat being sold, which is not legal for consumption in the country, and that is sold as if it were beef.

In other cases it could be stolen cattle, which are slaughtered without the necessary sanitation conditions and of uncertain health, putting the population at risk.

In light of these events in the south of Anzoátegui State, the mayor of the Simón Rodríguez municipality has enacted sanitary norms for the regulation, surveillance, control and commercialization of meat.

Through a decree, the mayor of the municipality of Simón Rodríguez, Lilys Osuna, will regulate the commercialization of meat in the area. In this new regulation, she establishes sanctions for those merchants who sell this product without the proper permits.

Civil and police authorities will be in charge of monitoring compliance with this decree. It is important to note that the Municipal Slaughterhouse slaughters about 1,700 cattle and around 1,000 pigs every month.