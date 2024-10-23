Residents of Guasdualito reload their bottles with Colombian gas due to distribution failures in Venezuela

In the face of continuous distribution failures in domestic (cooking,propane) gas service during the last four months, the residents of Guasdualito, a border town located in the José Antonio Páez municipality, state of Apure in Venezuela’s southern plains, have been forced to acquire Colombian gas or buy cylinders (bottles) in the black market.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

In the worst cases, they have also opted to use firewood to cook food, exposing themselves to respiratory diseases and polluting the environment.

Residents of the different sectors of Guasdualito have reported serious failures in this service in recent days, so they have found a temporary solution by purchasing Colombian gas, which costs 6,500 pesos (1.6 dollars) per kilo (2.2 pounds).

On the black market in Guasdualito, to refill a 18-kilo gas cylinder (40 pound bottle) costs 80,000 pesos (19.85 dollars).

Last week, social media users spoke out about this issue complaining about the lack of gas and demanding the regularization of the domestic gas supply.

This situation has been occurring since before the presidential elections and it was not until Tuesday, October 22nd, when those affected received a Whatsapp message, where the street “chiefs” informed the neighbors about the domestic gas supply for a single cylinder.

However, the residents of Guasdualito expect speed in the delivery of the refilled cylinders, because in most cases the process takes up to seven days and in some cases the cylinders are lost, as happened last year.

The aggrieved parties wonder why there is so much negligence. “They have us in the dark, we don’t know what is happening with the gas supply. We haven’t had gas since the beginning of July,” a resident of Guasdualito told lapatilla.com, hoping to find a prompt solution to this problem.