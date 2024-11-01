Juan Pablo Guanipa criticized that business associations normalize the electoral fraud

This Wednesday,Venezuela’s democratic opposition leader, Juan Pablo Guanipa, criticized that “some leaders” of business associations normalize the electoral fraud of the presidential elections of July 28th, according to the largest opposition coalition. Their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won, and not Nicolás Maduro, as was proclaimed by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“They remain silent or do acrobatics to avoid talking about the massive fraud of July 28th. They turn a blind eye and hide behind the false argument that they only look out for the economic benefit of the country and not for political factors,” said the opposition leader in a video posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Guanipa criticized that even though Fedecámaras requested the publication of the “actas” (minutes, official records) after the presidential elections to this day – said the democratic opposition leader – the CNE has not released this data and the trade union has not spoken out, but “on the contrary”, it has “played to the normalization of fraud.”

“Not a word about fraud, not a tweet accusing Maduro’s cruel repression that killed more than 20 people and kidnapped more than 2,000 Venezuelans,” said Guanipa in reference to the deaths and arrests executed by the regime in the context of post-electoral protests unleashed after the official results as published.

For the opposition leader, the leaders of Fedecámaras and the Caracas Stock Exchange are “playing a false neutrality.”

He warned that: “Maduro’s regime does not care about the prosperity of the country nor does it believe in respect for private property,” but rather “they want to stay in power,” so – he assured – Chavismo will not “hesitate” to “return” to the “expropriations that destroyed the national productive apparatus” and “the oil industry.”

In his opinion, for some years now, trade union leaders “have abandoned the Venezuelan businessman who is harassed by the indolent people who run the State, all in exchange for the promise that Maduro will give them a few crumbs.”

With information from EFE