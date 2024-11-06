The Committee on Enforced Disappearances asks chavismo for information on Eduardo Labrador’s detention

On October 18th, the active deputy of the Legislative Council of Zulia State(CLeZ), Eduardo Labrador, was arrested by officers of the Regional Police. Since that date, his relatives know nothing about his whereabouts, only the alert that he himself gave them that he had been arrested.

lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Given this scenario, and after 18 days have passed since his disappearance, the relatives of the LUZ university (La Universidad del Zulia) professor have taken various legal actions before the courts, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of the Interior to try to find out where is Labrador being held and to find out what he is accused of.

The United Nations Working Group on Enforced Disappearances (WGEID) filed the complaint, assisted by the NGO “Foro Penal” (Penal Forum). The organization reported that “they will transmit an urgent appeal to the Venezuelan Government to find out about the whereabouts of Eduardo Labrador.”

The UN Working Group responded to the relatives via email, as follows:

“Dear Sirs.

In reference to the case of Mr. Eduardo Emiro Labrador, we would like to inform you that the Working Group has decided to transmit an urgent appeal to the Government through its humanitarian procedure. The Working Group has expressed its firm hope that the competent authorities will undertake all the necessary investigations and search activities to clarify his fate and whereabouts. We will keep you informed if the Government responds to the Group’s appeal. Any written information that you wish to submit for the consideration of the Working Group can be submitted at any time during the year.”

The political leader’s family is calling on the authorities to inform and respond to the various requests to find out where the leader from Zulia is and to respect his human rights and physical integrity.