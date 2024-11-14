Alarming figure on the rise: NGO “Foro Penal” tallied more than 1,970 political prisoners in Venezuela

The NGO Foro Penal reported this Wednesday that the number of political prisoners rose to 1,976, after the last balance published on November 11th.

lapatilla.com

According to a report on their X account, they have registered a total of 1,848 people deprived of their freedom for political reasons after the electoral protests since July 29.

The organization also reiterated that this is still the largest number of political prisoners in Venezuela, at least in the 21st century. Likewise, they pointed out that the fate or whereabouts of 18 people is unknown.

To date there are 1,730 men detained, 246 women, 163 military personnel and 69 adolescents. In addition, 13 new prisoners have been counted, 149 convicted and 1,827 not yet convicted.

Foro Penal recalled that since mid-2014 to date there are 17,964 political prisoners, of which more than 14,000 have been released. Meanwhile, more than 9,000 people continue to be arbitrarily subjected to restrictive measures on their freedom.