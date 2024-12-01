 A UN rapporteur warns about the Simón Bolívar law approved by Chavismo in Venezuela: A tool of control and persecution

A UN rapporteur warns about the Simón Bolívar law approved by Chavismo in Venezuela: A tool of control and persecution

Nicolás Maduro, accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores, Diosdado Cabello, Delcy Rodríguez and Jorge Rodríguez. Photo: LEONARDO FERNÁNDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

 

This Saturday the UN special rapporteur for Freedom of Association and Assembly, Gina Romero, categorically stated her concern about the so-called “Bolivar Law” approved by Chavismo in Venezuela to punish those who promote sanctions against Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

By: Monitoreamos (in Spanish)





“I am concerned that the National Assembly approved the ‘Organic Law of the Liberator Simon Bolivar against the imperialist blockade and in defense of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’, whose article 23 could be used to persecute civil society and activists,” warned the rapporteur.

Romero warned that “the article creates a ‘national registry’ to identify natural or legal persons, national or foreign, who are suspected of ‘being involved in actions contrary to the values and inalienable rights of the State’, and imposes ‘restrictive, temporary and administrative economic measures’ to mitigate the ‘damage that their actions cause against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its population.”

The UN special rapporteur warned that “this type of vague and ambiguous legislation makes its discretionary application a tool for controlling dissent and for persecution and violence against human rights defenders, activists and civil society organizations.”

