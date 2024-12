Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced a new siege against her mother’s residence in Caracas on Saturday night.

lapatilla.com

Through a message on her X account, she called Chavismo “cowards” for resorting to another harassment against her mother, after the last one they did on November 28.

“They returned to my mother’s house tonight. Cowards,” she wrote.