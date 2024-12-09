Venezuelan drivers spend up to 12 hours to fill the gasoline tank of their vehicles in Cumaná

Drivers who live in Cumaná, capital of Sucre State, reported that they must spend up to 12 hours in line to be able to fill their vehicles with gasoline at one of the two subsidized stations that still exist in the city.

By: Víctor Federico González | Correspondent lapatilla.com

Furthermore, they revealed that these are kilometer-long lines and in some cases they must sleep at the qeue before the service station from the night before to leave in the middle of the morning. “It is sleeping at the pump or paying 100 bolivars (less than 4 U.S. dollars but more that a monthly minimum wage) for someone to take care of your car parked in line while you are at home,” said a complainant who asked to omit his name for fear of reprisals.

They also protested the fact that it is not feasible to be able to replenish gasoline throughout the month at dollarized stations due to the economic crisis in the country. “The stations should be subsidized again because you don’t always have dollars to fill up gasoline, you are too limited,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that recently, the business sector of the capital of Sucre warned that they are “slowed down” by the lack of fuel (gasoil and diesel). They warned that this problem makes products more expensive in the region and to which one must add the poor road conditions.

Finally, the complainants called on the regional authorities to reverse this measure (fuel rationing) that affects the Cumaná community.