What is known about Carlos Valecillo, venezuelan political prisoner who tried to take his life in the Tocorón prison

This Sunday, December 8th, the Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners reported an alarming situation in the Tocorón prison, central Venezuela.

The relatives of Carlos Valecillo, a young man detained after the post-election protests on trumped up political charges, were unable to have direct contact with him to verify his health and mental condition.

According to the Committee, Valecillo’s sister was let in the prison, but was only allowed to see a photograph where her brother appeared on a stretcher, supposedly receiving medical assistance.

Valecillo’s family expressed their dissatisfaction and urged the authorities to allow them to see him in person. “His relatives are not happy and demand to see him in person to confirm that he is still alive,” the Committee stated on its X account.

The concern arose after the young man attempted suicide, writing a letter expressing his desire to die so as not to suffer any longer. Cellmates intervened to stop him and transferred him to the prison infirmary around 5 a.m. that same day.