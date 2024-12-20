The EU increased pressure against Maduro´s regime in Venezuela and sanctioned 15 chavista officials

The member states of the European Union are increasing the pressure against Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela and have approved this Friday new sanctions against 15 people for the failure to allow a democratic transition in Venezuela, as confirmed by several diplomatic sources to Europa Press, these measures come as a result to the crisis generated after the elections of July 28thj, in which the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed the president the winner without presenting the minutes (official records) that prove the result.

by EuropaPress

At an ambassadorial meeting, EU countries have given the go-ahead to add 15 more people to the EU ‘blacklist’ which already includes 55 Chavista leaders, including Delcy Rodriguez, current Minister of Economy and Executive Vice President, and Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Internal Affairs and Justice.

For weeks, member states have been working at a technical level on new sanctions against Venezuela cause by the undemocratic drift in the country, which entered a new phase after the elections in which Maduro was declared the winner despite the fact that the opposition candidate Edmundo González presented a partial vote count that would demonstrate his victory.

Thus, the meeting on Friday was set for the adoption of more restrictions that, in any case, will come into force on January 10th, coinciding with the date on which the change of power in the presidency should take place. »

