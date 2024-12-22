Special Economic Zone Decree does not amend the Venezuelan crisis generated by the chavista revolution in Margarita’s free port

On November 29th, 2023, Venezuela’s National Executive issued Presidential Decree No. 4,884, by which the Special Economic Zone of the State of Nueva Esparta is created.

By lapatilla.com

On that occasion, there were few reactions from local businessmen, even though a sole Authority of the Z.E.E. Law was appointed, which made clear the little participation of the locals and private sector in the process that would be aimed at the recovery of the regional economy, which for many years has been based on the tripod represented by tourism, free port and fishing.

On that occasion, Teodoro Bellorín, former President of the Chamber of Commerce, Free Port and Production of Nueva Esparta State, made his voice heard, pointing out the fact that the World Investment Report (WIR) indicates that among the institutional factors for the success of Special Economic Zones, is the creation of a reliable investment environment.

This translates into the need to include political stability and economic sustainability, as well as government efficiency and transparency so that the zones can operate with a minimum of bureaucracy and efficiency.

Bellorín said at that time that the SEZs must be consistent with the country’s economic policies and must be an integral part of a national economic strategy, where exchange, commercial, tax and industrial policies stand out.

“The SEZs must be operated by the private sector. Today, 60% of successful SEZs are operated by the private sector, primarily under the figure of a concession,” he warned at that time.

One year after the Decree came into effect, the crisis in the commercial sector has plunged into a dizzying collapse.

Dead zones

The crisis in commercial areas that were once references of strength and economic activity is very obvious.

Santiago Mariño Avenue in Porlamar, where parking during the holiday season was an impossible mission, looks almost abandoned by the loneliness resulting from the closure of more than 90% of the commercial premises.

Not to mention “4 de Mayo” Avenue, whose neon lights went out at the same rate as the shops that drove the regional economy closed from that commercial thoroughfare.

The commercial area of Juan Griego deserves special attention since most of the commercial premises shut down and closed permanently.

The merchants claim that municipal taxes and their voracity have destroyed this commercial area, which in other times was a strong competitor for the neighboring commercial area of Porlamar.

The municipal market of Conejeros is literally a “cemetery” since out of 900 stalls, only about 120 are still open, which represents about 14% of the total.

In the food services area, only seven stalls are operational for arepas and empanadas, while there are no butcher shops or cheese sales in this municipal market.

Of the 36 grocery stores, only between 7 and 11 are open, while the number of stalls selling fruits and vegetables do not reach 20 stalls.

Tourist route to save the market

José Gregorio Rodríguez, actual President of the Chamber of Commerce, Free Port and Production of Nueva Esparta, expressed concern about the current situation of this popular municipal market.

Based on such considerations, Rodríguez believes that it is important that, just as they are creating initiatives to attract visitors with heavy discounts on prices, they can also hold meetings to see how, in an organized manner, the private sector and ministerial authorities can work in the effective recovery of the Conejeros market.

“We want to offer our helping hand as well. There are several ideas, several initiatives, not from the Chamber of Commerce, but also from the same local providers of tourist services there,” he said.

In his view, one of the most viable and expeditious ways is the inclusion of this market as part of a tourist route. This is, in his view, the most viable way for the authorities of the García municipality, where it is located, the Ministry of Tourism and the private sector to join forces and rescue these facilities from abandonment.

“If we manage to incorporate the Conejeros market into these tourist routes, we manage to make an effort to recover its facilities to make them more hygienic and attractive every day, we will also be making an excellent contribution, not only to commerce, but also to part of the idiosyncrasy and culture of that iconic place that is part of Nueva Esparta,” Rodríguez insisted.