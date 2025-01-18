School authorities pretend that children in Falcón attend classes out on the street

It was made known that authorities related to the educational sector in the state of Falcón, have the intention to force the children of the Reimunda de Morales National Primary School to receive classes outside the institution building, since it has been a full school year without a roof.

This is what the representatives of the school, located in the “Los Taparos” neighborhood of the Acosta municipality in Falcón State, denounce. They have also made the decision not to take their children to school due to the risk of receiving classes on the open street.

They explained that in November 2023, the building’s concrete roof was demolished, because it was in very bad condition.

This happened weeks before the referendum on the Essequibo was held, so the educational director of the Acosta Municipality, Carmen Yullimar Salas, and the political liaison of the PSUV, Ángel Sánchez, guaranteed both the staff and the representatives that the roof would be rebuilt and ready in less than three weeks.

A year and two months have passed since that promise, and the school is still without a roof.

The students attended classes in the 2023-2024 school year at the facilities of the “Club Arcoiris Los Taparos” and continued with the first period of the 2024-2025 school year, but in December this temporary aid was terminated.

The students have not been able to start the second pedagogical period since they handed over the club facilities, given that the municipal and regional educational authorities have done nothing about this problem.

The representatives say that the school Director, Liliana Gómez, together with the Educational Council of the institution, have forwarded a proposed solution to these organizations, but to date parents have received no responses.

A meeting was held on January 16th, where parents and representatives raised their voices to declare that they will not send their children to receive their education on the street, since the school is on the side of the road and is a danger for students, in addition to the number of distracting elements that exist on the site that would hinder the learning process.

Parents and representatives demand that the education authorities find a solution to this serious problem.