Marco Rubio reaffirms commitment to Venezuela after meeting with María Corina Machado and Edmundo González

The new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, spoke on Wednesday with Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado to reaffirm Washington’s support for the restoration of democracy in their country.

The spokeswoman for that remote meeting, Tammy Bruce, indicated in a statement that “Rubio reaffirmed the support of the United States for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and for the unconditional and immediate release of all political prisoners, in line with the peaceful democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people.”

“The Secretary praised the courage of the Venezuelan people in the face of the repression perpetrated by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies,” the spokeswoman concluded.

Machado and González Urrutia, whom the United States considers President-elect of Venezuela, also expressed their gratitude through social media after holding that telematic meeting.

For the latter, it was a demonstration of “the priority that Venezuela has” on the agenda of the Secretary of State and of his “commitment” to the “fight for freedom” of the Caribbean nation.

González Urrutia was present in Washington at Trump’s inauguration. At a gala on the eve of the inauguration, he assured “with certainty that freedom will prevail” in Venezuela and called for unity among the peoples of the Americas so that “democracy is unbreakable and freedoms are strengthened.”

The opposition leader, who has been called a “freedom fighter” by Trump, said at the event that the “spirit of freedom of Venezuelans is unbreakable” and that thanks to the leadership of María Corina Machado “and the tireless mobilization of millions of Venezuelans” they assume the responsibility of “rescuing” democracy in their country.

By EFE