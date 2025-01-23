Milei will continue to work hard to free asylum seekers trapped at the Argentine embassy in Venezuela

The Argentine President Javier Milei said Thursday in Davos (Switzerland) that his country will “continue to work hard” so that the democratic opposition members sheltered in the residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas “are released.”

“We will continue to work hard to free them and for this oppressive socialist regime, like all socialist regimes, to free them,” Milei told the press after participating in the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

The asylum seekers, Omar González, Pedro Urruchurtu, Magalli Meda, Claudia Macero and Humberto Villalobos, all collaborators of the democratic opposition party Vente Venezuela (VV), led by María Corina Machado, have been sheltered in the residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas for 10 months, whose protection was assumed by Brazil after the expulsion of the Argentine diplomatic corps.

With information from EFE