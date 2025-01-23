Mystery in Venezuela’s far est: dead dolphins continue to appear on the coasts around Carúpano

On Wednesday, January 22nd, it was revealed that another dead dolphin appeared on Playa Patilla in Carúpano, Bermúdez Municipality of Sucre State.

By: Víctor Federico González | Correspondent lapatilla.com

The discovery was probably reported by people who were in the area and was attended to by Civil Protection (PC) officials and other security and law enforcement corps.

It should be noted that during the last few months this situation repeated on different beaches in the eastern town, among others, Playa Martínez and in Güiria.

Since last November, authorities from the Ministry of Ecosocialism and other institutions with jurisdiction in the matter have begun an investigation, but so far there is no progress in this regard.

On the other hand, according to the figure presented by the National Rescue Organization, the number of dead dolphins found in Carúpano exceeds 20 specimens, this being the only city in the region that reports these occurrences.

This deceased mammal, like the others found in recent months, did not show signs of injuries or mistreatment.