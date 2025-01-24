Chile will resort to the ICC to make those responsible for the murder of Venezuelan refugee, Ronald Ojeda, pay

The Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, assured that she will resort to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to make all those responsible for the murder of Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda pay. Ojeda was kidnapped and buried in Santiago by cells of the transnational super gang “Tren de Aragua” (Aragua Train) under the alleged orders of high-ranking Chavista officials.

lapatilla.com

“Regarding the background information that has been revealed, what seems relevant to us, beyond the fact that there may be many press versions, is that officially this morning, the national prosecutor has confirmed that there are substantive antecedents in the investigation that generate this link between this horrendous crime and instructions, mandates, made by Venezuelan authorities,” said Tohá in a press conference after the Chilean national prosecutor, Ángel Valencia, named Diosdado Cabello as one of the alleged persons involved.

“It is an investigation that is in development. We certainly have to wait for it to conclude to consider these antecedents definitive, but there are relevant and repeated antecedents, and we take them with all seriousness. If this investigation continues to confirm these elements, there will certainly be many decisions to be made. The State of Chile will not let this element pass without taking action,” emphasized Tohá.

The Chilean minister indicated that she considers the facts “of enormous gravity” and promised to “evaluate all the elements, we are not going to discard any, because, as I said, it is a decision that must be made when the background is complete.”

She also pointed out that “there are obvious things that we would do, once this is confirmed, one of which is to resort to the International Criminal Court.”

Regarding the request for extradition that the Venezuelan authorities can make, Tohá recalled that “it is within their competence, they can do it, but certainly crimes of the gravity that are being investigated here and that occurred in Chilean territory, we are going to do what is necessary so that they are investigated and punished in Chilean territory.”