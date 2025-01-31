President of the CEV: Democracy’s freedoms at risk

Given the national political panorama, the lapatilla.com team interviewed the President of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV), Monsignor Jesús González de Zárate, who shared his perspective on the complex political and social situation in Venezuela.

By: Víctor Federico González | Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to the ecclesiastical authority, the current crisis deeply affects the daily lives of Venezuelans, generating anguish and depression. However, he also highlighted the resilience of the population and the fundamental role that the Church must play in evangelizing and remembering the importance of truth, justice and solidarity in difficult times.

Monsignor González de Zárate also addressed the phenomenon of migration, describing it as a drama that divides families and generates suffering, both for those who leave and for those who stay. Furthermore, he urged political leaders to prioritize the common good over partisan interests, pointing out that the well-being of all Venezuelans must be the most important thing at this critical moment.

-Monsignor González de Zárate, what is your view on the current political situation in Venezuela and how it affects society?

The political situation in Venezuela is complex and changing. This affects the daily life of Venezuelans, not only on a personal level, as it creates anxiety, anguish in many cases, depression in others, but also in the decision-making that institutions, companies or various organizations can take in the economic sphere, in the sphere of the various projects and initiatives of daily life.

-What role do you think the Catholic Church should play in the midst of the political and social crisis that the country is experiencing?

The Church’s task is always to evangelize, to present the good news of God’s love to men, this has concrete consequences in daily life, in the realm of truth, justice, solidarity, commitment to the common good. And also, therefore, the Church has to on many occasions, raise its word to show that there are situations that violate the dignity of the human person and its rights.

– Migration has been a significant phenomenon in recent years and it could intensify soon. What is your message for Venezuelans abroad and for those who are thinking of leaving the country?

Venezuelan migration is of such great proportions that it constitutes a drama for our entire society. Families have been divided, many people have been left behind, perhaps the most vulnerable in the migration process. Venezuelans who go to other countries also experience difficulties, misunderstandings for all, for those who have migrated and also for their relatives who stay behind. The word of the Church is a word of solidarity and hope. Faith sustains us in the midst of difficulties and tribulations, and helps us find reasons to continue forward, to keep our spirits up, to seek a new path and to sustain ourselves in the midst of trials. My solidarity and my affection go out to all Venezuelans who are beyond the borders and for whom the Church in Venezuela is always praying.

– In your opinion, what are the main challenges facing Venezuelan youth today?

I believe that the greatest challenge facing Venezuelan youth is to preserve hope. Perhaps the sector of the population most affected by the difficult situation we are experiencing today is the youth, because they do not find enough opportunities for study, work, personal fulfillment, and this can lead to discouragement, loss of hope, creativity, and initiative that is typical of youth. That is why I believe that the most important thing is to sustain youth in hope and provide opportunities so that they, taking advantage of their own qualities and strength, can embark on new paths.

-How do you assess the impact of poverty and inequality on the emotional well-being of Venezuelans?

Opinion polls conducted by the Andrés Bello Catholic University show that the difficult economic and political situation in Venezuela has had a strong impact on the mood of Venezuelans. Although on the one hand Venezuelans have demonstrated the capacity for resistance, resilience, and finding new paths, it is no less true that the impact on the mood of many people is also present.

-What message would you like to convey to the country’s political leaders at this critical moment?

Political leaders in Venezuela, both those in the ruling party and the opposition, are called to step down, to put aside particular and partisan interests and to put the common good before all of them. The most important thing at this time is the well-being of all Venezuelans. Without the participation of all, without mutual recognition of each other, it will be difficult for us to respond to the great needs and challenges that Venezuela is experiencing today.

– Freedom of expression is a delicate issue in Venezuela. How do you see this human right in the country?

At this time, many of the citizen guarantees and freedoms inherent to a democratic society are in danger, and this is reflected in the censorship or self-censorship to which social communicators and also analysts of political life are subjected and in the detention of many workers in the social communication media for having expressed opinions or having covered certain actions in the political sphere.

– What is your perception of the dialogue between the different political forces in the country? Is reconciliation possible?

Unfortunately, at this time, the most radical positions are dominating the political and social scene in Venezuela, so the possibilities of dialogue, of encounter, of the common search for answers to the situation in Venezuela seem quite distant, when in reality what is desirable is that all Venezuelans meet again, discover that with the help of all and only with the help of all it is possible to overcome the situations we are experiencing today. This is why it is necessary to meet among ourselves and reconcile, which are also Christian values, which are those professed by the majority of the inhabitants of our country.

– What concrete actions is the Episcopal Conference taking to help vulnerable communities affected by this crisis?

For a long time, through National Caritas, Diocesan Caritas, Parish Caritas and other Church organizations that act in the social sphere, the needs of the Venezuelan people in the areas of food, health and education have been addressed on a daily basis. Christian communities and parishes accompany people in their specific area in every corner of Venezuela, and in particular, in our communities they have a special place of welcome for the poorest and most needy. This is an action that we have always been carrying out and that has intensified in recent years due to the crisis that our country is suffering.

– How do you see the future of Venezuela and how can citizens contribute to this positive change?

Hope is a fundamental Christian virtue. This year, in the holy year or jubilee, we are invited to be pilgrims of hope. Our hope resides fundamentally in Jesus Christ. His is a hope that does not disappoint. And we are all called to become aware of this reality and work, each one from his own possibilities, to create signs of hope in specific areas of life, as the Pope has invited us in the bull of convocation of the jubilee. Signs of hope in the face of poverty, migration, those who are deprived of liberty, young people, offering them opportunities, also bringing comfort, strength, company to the elderly, the sick, the disabled.

– Are there any efforts made by the CEV before Maduro’s Government for the release of political prisoners in Venezuela?

These efforts can be seen in the statements, communications, messages, and exhortations that the Episcopal Conference has published in recent months, calls have been made for the release of those who are detained for political reasons and also for the improvement of the conditions of imprisonment of those who, for some reason, are deprived of liberty. In all the forums in which the Episcopal Conference has participated, it has made this call present and has taken advantage of the opportunities that have been given to it to intercede for those who are deprived of liberty.