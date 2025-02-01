UN report: Maduro’s regime faces growing regional isolation

The President of the Independent International Investigation Mission of the United Nations (UN) on Venezuela, Marta Valiñas, affirmed that Nicolás Maduro’s regime is increasingly isolated from the region and from the international community’s entities.

By lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

In an interview with UN News from Portugal, the expert answered questions about the monitoring carried out by the commission of experts after the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro for his third term as president of Venezuela.

Non-compliance with obligations

“With regard to respect for human rights and obligations, which is the series of commitments that Venezuela is constrained by being part of the United Nations System, and also the regional system for the protection of human rights. Unfortunately, what we have seen is that these commitments and obligations are not being fulfilled,” said the expert.

“Venezuela has become increasingly isolated from these international multilateral spaces for the protection of human rights and has increasingly closed itself off to dialogue with other countries, including Brazil and Colombia, which were close not only geographically, but also ideologically. What has really happened is that the Venezuelan government has increasingly closed itself off to dialogue with these actors and also with the European Union.”

The mission also warned that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is analyzing the events in Venezuela: “The expectation is that the procedure will lead to a process of accountability of important actors.”

The mission also denounced that the Venezuelan population is increasingly afraid to speak out and that “it is really more and more unprotected. That is also one of our concerns.”