Another oil spill in Gulf of Coro: fishermen ask Pdvsa to clean up and not just rake over

On February 5th, fishermen in the Gulf of Coro, in Falcón State, observed a new oil spill affecting the coasts, this happened less than 15 days after the last leak was repaired, a situation that has them “against the wall” since Pdvsa does not give respite to the delicate coastal marine ecosystem of the area.

lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

The first oil spill of 2025 was recorded on January 8th and Pdvsa attended to it on the 18th, but the work was extended until the 22nd, because the area has difficult access and the break in the oil pipeline was quite large.

The Golfete de Coro is crisscrossed by pipelines that carry crude oil and gas from Zulia State to the Amuay and Cardón refineries that are part of the Paraguaná Refining Complex. Around it there are 55 communities grouped in fishermen’s councils that represent some 7,000 families who live mainly from artisanal fishing; they have been the ones who notify Pdvsa when one of their pipelines leaks gas or oil.

On January 30th, representatives of the fishermen’s councils held a meeting with the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo, and explained to him that since August 13th, 2020, fishermen have registered leaks in most pipelines in different places, sometimes even breaking right next to where it has already been repaired. They believe that more than 150,000 barrels of oil have been spilled in the “Golfete de Coro” (Little Gulf of Coro) in at least 70 spills.

In addition to explaining to the minister that the Golfete is dying, they gave data and numbers about the situation of their families, since they cannot now not fish in the area, but have to migrate to other municipalities to be able to bring sustenance to their homes. Also the largest boats try to go to the open sea and this puts them at risk, because neither the boats nor the equipment are ready for deep sea fishing, but they must take the risk or else they will not have food for their families.

They ask for criminal responsibility be assigned because they have been denouncing the spills since 2020 and the pipeline has not been replaced, in addition there are a lot of commitments and promises that have not been fulfilled by Pdvsa. “If in 2020 the pipeline had been replaced as requested, we would not be going through this,” says a fisherman in the middle of the meeting.

Since the start of oil and gas spills these have been recorded, fishermen report that it takes days for the inspection to show up, plus the time it takes to seal the leak. To do this, they use plastic foam clamps that are not manufactured in Venezuela and that are often not available, so they (the oil company) resort to doing it in an artisanal way, jamming pieces of sticks to stop the leak and sealing it with sandbags covering the pipe. “That doesn’t seal well,” popints out another fisherman.

Added to this is the fact that they intend to clean up the Golfete with rakes, brooms and brushes, a situation that does not solve any problem because by sweeping only the top scum, the oil below already kills and contaminates the area. “We do nothing by throwing sand on top, while the oil below kills crustaceans, shellfish, clams and mangroves through their roots. The cleanup must be complete, with technology, optimal; “We hope that over the years the Golfete will gradually recover, but first of all we have to change the pipelines that are more than 70 years old and look like soda crackers. We do nothing if we clean up and the spills continue,” said the fisherman.

This latest spill is close to the one that was recorded last January, that is, on the shore of Mitare beach and the surroundings are the example of everything that the oil has killed due to previous spills. The black and dry mangroves, the dark sand full of sedimented crude oil and dead animals on the shore bathed in crude oil.

For its part, Pdvsa (Venezuela’s government run oil monopoly) has announced the execution of an environmental study and the cleanup of the Golfete de Coro that began at the beginning of 2024, but up to now the results have not been seen or made public.

A delicate marine ecosystem

The Golfete de Coro, despite its relatively small size, is home to important biodiversity and plays a crucial role in the ecosystem of the region.

Mangroves are one of the most important ecosystems in the Golfete de Coro. They act as breeding grounds for many marine species, protect the coast from erosion and filter pollutants from the water. In the Golfete, there are mainly red mangroves (Rhizophora mangle) and black mangroves (Avicennia germinans).

Seagrass meadows are another valuable ecosystem present in the Golfete, serving as food and habitat for various marine species, including fish, crustaceans and turtles. In addition, they help stabilize sediments and maintain water quality. There is also a variety of algae, both macroalgae and microalgae. Macroalgae, such as sea lettuce (Ulva lactuca), provide food and shelter for many marine organisms. Microalgae, for their part, are the basis of the food chain in this aquatic ecosystem.

It is an important feeding and resting site for seabirds and coastal birds that migrate from the northern hemisphere to reproduce and also serve as stops on migratory routes. Species such as seagulls, sandpipers, flamingos and herons are common.

It is also a nesting area for some species of sea turtles, such as the green turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata). These are endangered species and their presence in the Golfete is an indicator of the health of the ecosystem.

A cry of the multitudes that no one hears

Specialists and Non-Governmental Organizations have recorded the oil and gas spills and have made reports on the importance of stopping these events and performing a thorough cleanup. They have also raised their voices against the silence and irresponsibility and the disregard Pdvsa has had with this ecosystem so important for the region and the country.

According to the latest report from the non-governmental organization FundaRedes, in 2023, 86 oil spills were documented in the Golfete de Coro, which is equivalent to an average of one spill every four days.

The organization has pointed out that the main cause of these incidents is the deterioration and lack of maintenance of the infrastructure of Pdvsa, the state oil company of Venezuela.

Likewise, it has highlighted the lack of attention and response by the competent authorities to this problem. Oil spills in the Gulf of Coro have serious consequences for the ecosystem and the communities that depend on it. Water and sediment pollution affects marine life, including fish, crustaceans, birds and turtles. In addition, local fishermen see their production and income reduced, which negatively impacts their quality of life.

Likewise, the latest report from the non-governmental organization Clima 21 reveals that during 2023, 79 oil spills were recorded in the Gulf of Coro, which is also equivalent to one spill every four days.

The Venezuelan Society of Ecology (SVE) has not published a recent report on oil spills in the Gulf of Coro. However, the SVE has expressed concern about the environmental impacts of oil spills on the coast of Falcón and has conducted research on the subject.

In an article published on its website, it highlights that oil spills are a recurring environmental problem in Venezuela, especially in coastal areas such as the Golf of Coro. The organization points out that these spills have serious consequences for biodiversity, human health and the economy of local communities.

All organizations say that it is essential that urgent measures be taken to prevent and control oil and gas spills in the Gulf of Coro, as well as to mitigate their negative impacts on the ecosystem and human communities.