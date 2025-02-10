The “Laguna de Urao” Ecological Foundation in Mérida denounced the threaten Venezuelan biodiversity

The same type of devastation of 2020 is repeated in the Laguna de Urao Natural Monument located in Lagunillas, Sucre Municipality, Mérida State.

By: Jesús Quintero | Correspondent LaPatilla.com

The President of the NGO Laguna de Urao foundation, Nelly Flores, denounced that “On February 2nd, unscrupulous and irresponsible hands burned 8 adult palm trees that grew on the edges of the Laguna de Urao Natural Monument in Lagunillas, Mérida State, in de Maracaibo Lake basin of western Venezuela, once again starting a destructive wildfire that affects the site’s ecological biodiversity.”

She stressed that “This is an intentional event carried out adjacent to the INPARQUES (Instituto Nacional de Parques, Venezuela’s National Park Institute) office, unfortunately there were no immediate timely actions to avoid environmental damage.”

Furthermore, she reiterated “We call on the competent institutions in environmental matters to take action in reference to the case as it merits a greater sense of belonging, awareness and respective sanctions.”

Flores highlighted that “The damage caused affects the flora and fauna, which has been slowly recovering since 2016 and we must still insist on care to achieve the process of its full and adequate restoration.”

Also, Nelly Flores from Fundalaguna called on all citizens since we have much to do together to continue recovering and preserving this Natural Monument, heritage of all Merida State residents.